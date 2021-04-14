21-year-old’s lips slashed near Mumbai for turning down man’s proposal

A man allegedly slashed the lips of a 21-year-old woman with a knife in Bhiwandi on Sunday after she turned down his proposal. The woman is admitted to the KEM Hospital and has suffered serious injuries. She needs to undergo surgery.

Shanti Nagar police are on the lookout for the accused Muktar Abdul Rahim Ansari, 23, and his friend Shahid Shaikh.

Ansari had been proposing the woman since many months. On Sunday, when the she came out of her house, he again proposed her for marriage. When she refused, the accused took out the knife which he was carrying, removed her mask and slashed her lips. Shaikh helped him flee the spot.

“We are yet to arrest the accused. Our team has started to look for them,” an officer from Shanti Nagar police station said.