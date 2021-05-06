IND USA
22-year-old woman arrested for killing 3-year-old boy in Market Yard area

PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 08:18 PM IST

PUNE A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for killing a three-year-old boy in the Market Yard area.

The woman and her husband live in the labour camp at a construction site in Vastu India, Market Yard. The murder is suspected to have happened at 7am on May 1.

The deceased child was identified as Chaken Verma (3), who also lived in the labour camp with his parents.

The woman was upset about conversations between her husband and the child’s mother, according to the complaint in the matter.

The child’s father, Avghesh Verma (27), lodged a complaint against the woman.

The child was playing under a tamarind tree in the labour camp when the now-arrested woman picked him up and took him to the construction site.

She took him to water that had pooled into a ditch that was dug to construct a lift in the under-construction building. The woman then threw the child in the pool after which he is suspected to have drowned, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered against the woman at Market Yard police station.

