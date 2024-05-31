24 smuggled exotic animals rescued in Mizoram; 2 Tripura residents arrested

Mizoram Police have busted an animal smuggling racket and rescued 24 exotic wild animals from a vehicle heading towards Tripura’s Agartala. Two people have been arrested, both residents of Tripura. The rescued animals after the police busted the smuggling racket. (Sourced image.)

The wild animals, including 18 snakes, 4 turtles and 2 monkeys, were rescued from Kanhmun area of Agartala on May 25 and one person was arrested the same day. However, the police found during the investigation that another person was involved and arrested him from Tripura later.

Sharing the information on X on Thursday, the Mizoram Police wrote, “On 25.5.2024 (Saturday) at around 9:00am, Kanhmun Police personnel on duty at Kanhmun Police Check Gate intercepted one cab which commutes between Aizawl and Agartala.”

They said that the vehicle was driven by a person identified as Chawngthanmawia (32), a resident of Tudui area in Tripura’s Amapur. “The vehicle was thoroughly checked and 18 snakes, 4 turtles, and two 2 monkeys were found inside the cab and seized from him accordingly,” they wrote.

During interrogation, the driver of the vehicle told the police that a person named Binoi Molsom, alias Sanga Molsom, sent the “parcels” containing the exotic animals from Zodin Bus Stand in Aizawl, and asked him to deliver them to someone at Zo Sumo Travels Counter in Agartala’s Samuli Bazar.

Binoi Molsom (34), a resident of North Tripura, was traced by the police and arrested from his house.

Inspector General of Police and Chief Public Relations Officer of Mizoram Police Lalbiakthanga Khiangte on Thursday said the rescued exotic wild animals were handed over to the Range Officer of Kanhmun Forest in Mizoram.

“The safety of the wild creatures was our priority and we handed them to the forest department,” he said.

In the recent years, over 200 wild animals, including exotic species from Indonesia, Australia and some African and North American countries, have been rescued in Mizoram, Tripura and Assam.

“There is an international route which starts from Indonesia and neighbouring countries. The consignment enters India through Myanmar, and the smugglers try to take them towards Tripura and Assam,” the police said.