250 terrorists in launch pads, 200 active in J&K: DGP
There are around 200 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir while 250 are in various launch pads across the LoC in PoK, said director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday.
He was responding to media queries here after inaugurating a police sports event.
Singh said though there are around 200 active terrorists in J&K, we are hopeful that their number will go down like last year.
He informed that as per the inputs from intelligence agencies, there were around 250 terrorists in various launch pads in PoK.
On sticky bombs, he said they were a new threat. “The magnetic sticky bombs can be placed with ease in vehicles and other metals. We have made a huge recovery of these bombs and if there are any left out, they will be seized soon,” he said.
Singh said various Pakistani agencies for the past over 30 years have been trying to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “But we have foiled their sinister designs and will continue to do so,” he added.
