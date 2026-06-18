25-26 SP MPs poised to break away from party: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed Wednesday that 25 to 26 Samajwadi Party MPs are poised to leave the party ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, while denying that the BJP is attempting to facilitate any defections. Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya

Speaking to reporters in Kanpur, Maurya denied that the BJP is attempting to split the Samajwadi Party (SP), stating, “We are not breaking them; by 2027, they will break away on their own.” He criticised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, suggesting that the party is no longer managed by his inner circle.

Addressing reports of political instability, Maurya attributed internal unrest in opposition parties to “dynastic politics, corruption and criminality,” arguing that any resulting fractures are the responsibility of those parties, not the BJP.

Regarding allegations surrounding Ram Temple donations, Maurya urged public caution, clarifying that the issue involves specific complaints about donation boxes rather than corruption within the temple itself. He stated that the matter is under investigation, promising that misappropriated funds will be recovered and legal action will be taken if necessary. When asked why an FIR has not yet been filed, he noted that one would be lodged if the investigation warranted it.

Maurya also dismissed the SP’s recent outreach to Brahmin voters, asserting that such conferences would not translate into electoral success. “The SP is headed back to Saifai; the BJP is in Lucknow and will remain in power,” he declared. Additionally, he expressed support for the state government’s decision to introduce the Gayatri Mantra and Hindu prayers in schools, stating it would help instill values in students.