25-year-old arrested for raping 4-year-old in outer Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 04:00 am IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in outer Delhi, police said.

Police stated that after reports from the forensics and the crime teams, sections of kidnapping were also added. (Representative photo)

According to officials, the suspect, identified as Rizwan Alam, was allegedly drunk when he kidnapped the girl. The incident was reported after neighbours heard the girl crying, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said: “We were informed that local residents had seen the accused with the 4-year-old. A team was immediately deployed, and the girl was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital. She was later referred to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for further treatment.”

The DCP added: “It was revealed that Alam allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after locking the room from inside. Crime and forensics teams were called to the spot and forensic samples and exhibits were collected.”

Police said an FIR under sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was lodged and Alam was arrested.

During questioning, police said, Alam disclosed that he was under the influence of alcohol and roaming around in the area when he saw the girl. “He took the minor to an empty room nearby, locked it from inside and assaulted her,” said the DCP.

Police stated that after reports from the forensics and the crime teams, sections of kidnapping were also added.

AI Summary AI Summary

A 25-year-old man, Rizwan Alam, was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. Neighbors alerted authorities after hearing the girl cry. Police found her and rushed her to a hospital, while Alam confessed to being drunk during the incident. An FIR was filed under rape and Pocso Act, with additional charges of kidnapping.