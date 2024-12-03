26 statues to adorn prominent crossings in Prayagraj

As part of efforts to deck up Sangam city for visitors, important traffic intersections are being revamped, widened and beautified ahead of the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025. A statue that would be put up at an intersection in Sangam city. (Sourced)

As part of this initiative, 26 statues of mythological and cultural importance are being installed to attract both domestic and foreign visitors, said an official.

These statues would be made from fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) and the size would vary from a few feet to over 6 feet tall.

These statues, which include figures like Arjuna, Garuda, Nandi, Airavat, and even Goddess Ganga are being installed at 26 key intersections of Prayagraj, said officials.

The installation work is progressing swiftly, with six intersections already finished and the remaining 20 expected to be completed within a week, stated Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand.

The installation of the statues is in line with CM Yogi’s vision to beautify Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh as well as to enhance visitors’ experience of the event, he added.

At each intersection, a statue representing a mythological or cultural figure will be showcased. For instance, a statue of Arjuna with his bow and arrow will be placed at the DPS intersection, while statue of Lord Shiva’s Nandi will be installed at the Prayagraj Airport intersection.

At the Harshvardhan intersection, pilgrims will witness ‘Maa Ganga’ riding a boat while performing an Aarti. Other notable attractions will include a statue of the great emperor Samudragupta, Uchchaihshravas, the horse from the Samudra Manthan legend, and Shravan Kumar, a character mentioned in the ancient Hindu text Ramayana.

The statue of Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, lord Indra’s ride Airavat, and a ‘Muni bathing’ at Alopibagh will further capture the attention of visitors.

The state government is also prioritising smart traffic management to accommodate the estimated over 40 crore visitors expected during Mahakumbh-2025. Most of the work on traffic management at the intersections is in its final stages to ensure that the influx of visitors is handled seamlessly, officials share.

Along with the statue installations, efforts are being made to beautify the city, adding to the cultural and environmental appeal of Prayagraj. Green belts are being developed at various crossings to enhance the aesthetic appeal and highlight the city’s rich horticultural diversity. The beautification drive is part of the larger plan to make the Mahakumbh a grand and memorable event for all visitors.