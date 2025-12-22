26-year-old bike taxi rider run over by water tank, dies

A 26-year-old bike taxi rider was allegedly killed in a road accident in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle was run over by a water tanker, police said. The driver is absconding. The victim was identified as Jubair Ali, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh (Representative photo)

The victim was identified as Jubair Ali, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam, the incident occurred around 3.30pm, near Kundan Nagar, on Master Plan Road. When police reached the spot, they found the victim trapped under the rear tyre of a fully loaded water tanker. Despite wearing a helmet, the rider’s head was completely crushed.

There were no eyewitnesses at the scene, he added.

The driver of the vehicle fled the spot and abandoned the vehicle. The DCP said that the water tanker involved in the accident was an authorised vehicle of the Delhi Jal Board.

The DJB spokesperson did not respond when HT reached out for a comment on the incident.

Both the tanker and the victim’s motorcycle have been seized for the investigation.

A crime team was called to the spot, and forensic inspection and photography of the scene were conducted, police said, adding that the body was later shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination.

An FIR has been registered at Geeta Colony police station, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding tanker driver. Police said further investigation is in progress to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident.