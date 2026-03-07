Assam: 26-year-old man arrested for abducting, raping four-and-a-half-year-old

Silchar: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly abducting and raping a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in Assam’s Cachar district, police said on Saturday. The accused, who was known to them, entered their house around 5 pm on Wednesday in the absence of the senior members of the family. (Representative photo)

As per the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the minor’s family members on Friday, the accused, who was known to them, entered their house around 5 pm on Wednesday in the absence of the senior members of the family.

The girl was playing alone when he lured her by promising to buy her chocolate from a shop and took her to his house. “When she didn’t return for a long time, we started searching and found her near a tea garden around 7 pm,” the father said.

“My daughter told me that the accused had first taken her to his house and behaved improperly with her. Later, he took her to the tea plantation area where he raped her by gagging her,” he added.

A case was registered under sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 65(2) (raping a girl under 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “We instantly launched an operation and detained the accused, who was later arrested following initial investigations. We are investigating the matter further,” a police officer said.

The statement of the survivor has been recorded and she has undergone the mandatory medical examinations, the officer said.

“The entire process was done under the observation of the Child Welfare Committee, and we are probing the matter further,” he added.