26-year-old sanitation worker ends life in Ludhiana

Published on Dec 10, 2022 11:09 PM IST

The deceased sanitation worker's birthday was on Saturday and his family was planning a surprise party for him.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated by Ludhiana police under Section 174 of CrPC based on the statement of the sanitation worker’s father. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 26-year-old sanitation worker with the municipal corporation (MC) ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Mohalla Habibganj on Friday.

The deceased’s birthday was on Saturday and his family was planning a surprise party for him. According to police, the man has taken the extreme step following a dispute with his wife.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of CrPC based on the statement of the deceased’s father.

According to his family, he went to his room on the first floor of his house after answering a phone call on Friday night. They tried to call him, but he did not open the door despite persistent knocking. When they broke open the door, they were shocked to see his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagtar Singh, investigating officer, said that the man had solemnised his marriage a year ago. He had gotten a permanent job with MC a month back and he was a contractual employee earlier.

