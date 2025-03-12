2,700 CCTV cameras to boost safety, traffic management in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority is all set to strengthen public safety and traffic management in the city by installing 2,700 surveillance cameras as part of the Safe City and Integrated Safety and Traffic Management System (ISTMS) project. All nine police stations in Greater Noida will have remote access to surveillance feeds, with each station equipped with four 40-inch LED monitors to track activities in their respective areas. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority intends to improve urban security, streamline traffic management, and ensure faster emergency response through an advanced Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), and has earmarked ₹227 crore for the project, officials said on Tuesday.

The authority has reissued the Request for Proposal (RFP) to select an implementing agency, with the last date to submit applications being April 2. The technical bids will open on April 4. The agency will be tasked with executing the project in accordance with the requirements outlined in the RFP.

“We will finalise an expert agency following laid down procedure and engage the same in the installation of this project that will help in improving the safety and traffic management system in the city thereby offering a safe city to the citizens,” said Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG.

The ISTMS project will integrate multiple smart technologies, including video surveillance, an emergency response system, and a public information system.

Meanwhile, the ICCC, to be set up at Knowledge Park IV in Greater Noida, will serve as the central hub for real-time monitoring and coordination. The command centre will feature 30 operator consoles, control desks, video walls, and officers’ cabins, ensuring seamless management of city-wide surveillance and traffic control.

