27-year-old man kills neighbour, beaten to death in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 27-year-old man was beaten to death outside his home at Khandsa in Sector-37 on Thursday, after he shot and killed his neighbour, police said. Investigators identified the assailant as Dinesh Kumar and the deceased neighbour as 54-year-old Sunil Kumar alias Sunil Fauji. Both the men lived hardly 100 metres apart from each other. (Representational Image)

The incident took place at about 2.30pm.

According to police officials privy to the investigation, Kumar was with his friends when he suddenly approached Fauji and opened fire causing the latter to collapse on the spot. He fired at least five to six rounds at his neighbour, they said.

Fauji’s nephew heard the gunshots and immediately checked the screen inside his house for live CCTV footage. He saw the armed suspect standing beside his uncle, who had collapsed after being shot, police said.

The nephew allegedly rushed out with an iron rod and attacked Kumar. They said that Kumar tried to shoot the nephew as well but his pistol malfunctioned and he was beaten to death.

Investigators said that the nephew called his friends and took Fauji to Medanta Hospital in Sector-38 where doctors declared him dead.

Manesar deputy commissioner of police, Deepak Kumar Jewaria, said that Kumar had a criminal background and had been in jail a few times for possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

“The other deceased person was an ex-serviceman and ran a transport firm. He had a clean background. We suspect there was some old enmity between both the neighbours that led to the incident. Things will become clearer once we question Fauji’s family members,” he said

“Fauji sustained at least three to four bullet wounds in his chest and abdomen while Kumar had head injuries from the assault,” he added.

Manesar assistant commissioner of police, Surender Singh, said it seems both the deceased had some kind of old enmity. “Both of them owned two adjacent plots in the locality over which they had fought a few times. They also had a heated argument on Wednesday night,” he said, adding they were trying to trace the suspects involved in killing Kumar.