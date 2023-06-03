28,000 stolen from Shri Kali Mata temple in Kalka

A day after a man was captured on camera stealing ₹28,000 in cash from Shri Kali Mata temple in Kalka on Thursday, police remained clueless about his identity. A day after a man was captured on camera stealing ₹ 28,000 in cash from Shri Kali Mata temple in Kalka on Thursday, police remained clueless about his identity. (Representational image)

The temple management had complained to the police that their employee Rahul Yadav was on duty at the donation counter from 4 am to 1 pm on Thursday.

Around 12 pm, he left the counter by closing the room to visit the toilet. When he returned after five minutes, he found that the room’s door was open and ₹28,000 kept in the drawer were missing.

On checking the CCTV footage, they saw a man stealing the cash, following which the employees searched the temple premises but could not locate him.

On checking cameras outside nearby shops, the thief was seen leaving on a motorcycle with a child and a woman. Police said as per the footage, the accused was in the temple for around 40 minutes before committing the theft.

According to the temple management, the stolen cash comprised donations from last three days and the employee had even filled a voucher to deposit it in the bank.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kalka police station.

