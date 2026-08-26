29-year-old Uttarakhand man shoots 2 sisters; arrested: Police

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting dead his two sisters and injuring his brother-in-law in two separate firing incidents in the Roorkee area of Haridwar district, police said. Police recovered a .315-bore country-made pistol and six empty cartridges from the accused. (HT Photo/Representational)

Police identified the accused as Vivek Kumar alias Vicky, a resident of Chudiyala village under Bhagwanpur police station limits. According to the police, he first allegedly shot his elder sister Sangeeta in Preet Vihar, then travelled to Subhash Nagar, around 1.5km away, where his younger sister Pushpa lived, and allegedly shot her dead.

Pushpa’s husband and Vivek’s brother-in-law, Sandeep, allegedly tried to intervene, following which Vivek fired at him. Sandeep sustained bullet injuries and was initially taken to a local hospital before being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh for further treatment, police said.

Police recovered a .315-bore country-made pistol and six empty cartridges from the accused. Police said that the accused allegedly procured a country-made pistol from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Further probe is underway.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Gangnahar police station under sections 103(1) and 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Sangeeta’s son, Arjun Singh.

“We received information that a brother shot dead his two sisters and also fired at his brother-in-law. Police reached the spot soon after receiving the information and the injured man was sent to hospital for treatment. The accused was arrested on Tuesday evening and produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar said.

According to Bhullar, the shootings were allegedly triggered by Vivek’s suspicion about his sisters’ character as well as an ongoing property dispute between them.

“Vivek suspected his sisters’ character and believed that their actions led to the family being ostracised by society and brought disrepute to the family,” the SSP said.

Police said Vivek used to run a coaching centre and had previously been arrested in connection with a paper leak case registered at Kankhal police station. He was sent to jail in that case earlier.