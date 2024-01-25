 2-yr-old girl killed, 3 kin injured in fire in Prayagraj - Hindustan Times
2-yr-old girl killed, 3 kin injured in fire in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jan 25, 2024 07:53 PM IST

A 2-year-old girl died and three family members were seriously injured in a fire allegedly caused by a fire brazier in Prayagraj.

A 2-year-old girl died while three members of the family sustained serious burn injuries in a fire allegedly due to a fire brazier in the Allapur area under Georgetown police station in Prayagraj on Wednesday night.

The injured have been admitted to the burn ward of SRN hospital in Prayagraj. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The injured have been admitted to the burn ward of SRN hospital in Prayagraj. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The injured have been admitted to the burn ward of SRN hospital, informed station house officer (SHO) of Georgetown Rajeev Kumar Srivastava.

As per reports, a labourer, Raj Bhartiya (35), his wife Isha Bhartiya (30) and their two children Teeshal (5) and Ayesha (2) lived in a shanty close to railway tracks in the Allapur area. On Wednesday night, the couple left the fire brazier burning in their shanty to ward off the cold. However, late in the night, a fire broke out. The locals rushed to the scene upon hearing the cries. They doused the fire and rescued the family.

The family was taken to SRN Hospital where the doctors declared Ayesha dead on arrival, said SHO Srivastava, adding, that others have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The body has been sent for autopsy, he said.

He further added that primary investigations suggest that the fire broke out due to the burning coal brazier.

