3 arrested, 19 detained in Assam in Class 10 question paper leak case

The Assam police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested three people and detained 19 others in connection to a question paper leak, which led to the cancellation of the Class 10 General Science examination on Monday. The question paper leak led to the cancellation of the Class 10 General Science examination on Monday. (Representative Image)

“22 persons have been detained from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district. Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them. We remain committed to unearth the network of people involved in leakage of the question paper and the conspirators,” director general of police (DGP), GP Singh said in a tweet on Tuesday

Assam police spokesperson Prasanta Bhuyan said that out of the 22 detainees, three have been arrested so far and more of the accused are likely to be arrested as investigation proceeds further.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) under tge Assam Education Ministry on Monday rescheduled the general science paper of the Class 10 final examination following an alleged question paper leak. According to SEBA, handwritten question papers were found on social media on Sunday evening.

Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu while answering to the question raised by opposition parties in the state assembly on Monday said that CID had registered criminal cases in question paper leak incident and a thorough investigation was going on.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Jyotirekha Borgohain, Herambo Kumar Das and Bindeshwar Tumung. Jyotirekha and Herambo Kumar are teachers at Bhanwari Devi Saraogi Government Higher Secondary School, Guwahati while Tumung works as a driver, according to the police.

CID on Tuesday morning detained seven students of a private school in Dibrugarh district.

“As per the internal investigation and available evidence we have detained 22 individuals. Three of them have been arrested and the number may increase,” Bhuyan told HT on Tuesday.

According to people familiar with the matter, CID has also summoned SEBA examination controller Nayan Jyoti Sarma and chief controller Jimli Kakoty Saikia. However, the SEBA officials refused to comment on this.

This year’s HSLC examination in Assam started on March 3 and the General Science examination, which was scheduled on March 13, was the third paper. In the first two days, irregularities were noticed in Cachar district and the examination of the General English paper was cancelled in one centre.

Pegu on Monday said that the general science paper has been rescheduled on March 30. Another cancelled examination was rescheduled for March 29. “I appeal to the HSLC candidates not to panic or feel disheartened over cancellation of General Science examination,” Pegu said on Twitter.

The cancellation of the examination a few hours ahead of the scheduled time sparked protests across the state. Opposition parties demanded resignation of the education minister while some of them asked chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to apologise to the students.

The ruling party leaders, however, refrained themselves from making comments on the issue. Pegu assured a CID investigation.

Police said that they are searching for evidence across Assam and detaining suspected individuals. Senior officials also assured that their cyber crime units are keeping strict vigil on social media. “We are using suspicious social media posts as evidence in investigation,” a senior official said.