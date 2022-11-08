Home / Cities / Others / 3 booked for shooting at man in Ludhiana

3 booked for shooting at man in Ludhiana

Published on Nov 08, 2022 11:51 PM IST

The accused have been identified as Semi, Deepa and Karan and have been booked for attempt to murder. They shot a man near the local bus stand in Samrala, Ludhiana

The man who was shot has undergone surgery at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, where his condition is reportedly stable. The trio has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after a man was shot at near the local bus stand in Samrala, three men were booked for attempt to murder on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Semi, Deepa and Karan.

The victim, Dinesh Bhardwaj, has undergone surgery at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where his condition is reportedly stable. According to doctors, four bullets had hit him in the stomach, while two bullets hit him in the leg and arm.

Waryam Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Samrala, said Dinesh and Semi had been rivals since they were in college and had lodged several complaints against each other. As per sources, Dinesh had posted a video of him thrashing Semi on social media, which reignited their enmity and may have led to the attack.

The trio has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act. A hunt is on for their arrest.

Tuesday, November 08, 2022
