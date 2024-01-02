3 killed, 40 injured as bus rams into truck in Odisha due to fog

At least three persons were killed and 40 others were injured after a bus and a truck rammed into each other due to dense fog in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Tuesday morning, people familiar with the matter said.l The drivers of the bus and truck had to be rescued after cutting open the mangled metal with gas cutters. (Representative Image)

Officials said a private bus named ‘Manorama’ carrying around 60 passengers was on its way to Cuttack from Kendrapara when it hit a a truck coming from the opposite direction due to dense fog at Nischintakoili area of Cuttack. The front parts of both vehicles were completely damaged.

Three persons travelling in the bus were killed while the drivers of the bus and truck have been admitted to hospital in critical condition. The two drivers had to be rescued after cutting open the mangled metal with gas cutters. A passenger in the bus said people were thrown off their seats. “The passengers sitting at the front of the bus were stuck in the mangled metals,” he said.

Though the exact reason behind the accident has not been ascertained yet, it is suspected that dense fog and the resultant reduction of visibility might have caused the mishap, people familiar with the matter said.

The emergency officer of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where some of the patients were admitted, said four patients have been admitted to the Trauma Casualty till now. “All of them have multiple injuries. Doctors from Orthopaedics, Neurosurgery and Surgery are conducting an investigation following which treatment will start,” he said.