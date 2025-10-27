3 killed as truck hits stationary bus on Ahmedabad–Vadodara expressway

Ahmedabad: Three people were killed and seven to eight others injured when a truck rammed into a stationary bus on the Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway near Nikol on Monday morning.

The accident site falls under the jurisdiction of Kanbha police station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

The bus, operated by Patel Travels and heading towards Vadodara, had halted on the expressway after a minor collision with a car, said officials. The truck, reportedly coming from behind at speed, failed to stop in time and crashed into the rear of the bus. The impact killed three passengers on the spot and left several others injured.

Ahmedabad (rural) superintendent of police Om Prakash Jat said, “There was a minor accident between a bus and a Kia car. The bus driver had got down and was talking with the Kia driver when a truck came from behind and rammed into the stationary bus, killing three passengers onboard. Seven to eight are injured and are being treated in a nearby hospital.”

Rescue teams and police personnel rushed to the site. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. Traffic on the expressway was disrupted as authorities cleared the wreckage. Authorities are investigating whether overspeeding, negligence or absence of warning signals caused the crash, said an official.