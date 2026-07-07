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    Healthy Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl With 47g Protein For Clean Eating Lunch Ideas And Post-Workout Nutrition

    A 47g Protein Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl combines lean chicken, quinoa, and fresh vegetables for a balanced meal that supports weight loss and muscle recovery.

    Published on: Jul 7, 2026, 12:21:27 IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Fresh vegetables, perfectly grilled chicken, and fluffy quinoa come together in one colourful bowl designed for active lifestyles. A 47g protein grilled chicken quinoa bowl offers a balanced combination of lean protein, whole grains, and vegetables that fits perfectly into healthy meal plans. Easy to prepare and naturally filling, this bowl works well as a nutritious lunch, post-workout meal, or light dinner during warmer months.

    Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl With 47g Protein (Freepik)
    Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl With 47g Protein (Freepik)

    A high-protein chicken quinoa bowl has become one of the most popular 47g protein meal prep options among fitness enthusiasts because it delivers balanced nutrition without relying on processed ingredients. This healthy chicken quinoa recipe combines grilled chicken breast, quinoa, colourful vegetables, herbs, and a light dressing to create a refreshing post-workout protein bowl that also works as one of the easiest clean eating lunch ideas. The fresh vegetables and lighter preparation make it especially suitable for summer meals.

    Originally grown in the Andes region of South America, quinoa is known as a complete plant protein because it naturally contains all nine essential amino acids">nine essential amino acids. Combined with lean grilled chicken, the bowl provides approximately 47g of protein, around 475–550 kcal, 35–40g carbohydrates, and 15–20g healthy fats per serving. This combination supports muscle recovery, healthy metabolism, digestive health, and sustained energy, while the fibre from quinoa and vegetables helps maintain appetite control and steady blood sugar levels.

    Unlike chicken curry, which is generally prepared with richer gravies, oil, and refined carbohydrates such as white rice or naan, a protein grilled chicken quinoa bowl focuses on grilled lean chicken, whole-grain quinoa, fresh vegetables, and lighter seasoning. The result is a nutrient-dense meal that contains higher protein, more fibre, fewer calories, and healthier fats">higher protein, more fibre, fewer calories, and healthier fats while delivering fresh flavours that are ideal for summer lunches, meal prep, and post-workout recovery.

    Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl Vs Chicken Curry: A Nutrition Comparison

    Feature

    47g Protein Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl

    Regular Chicken Curry

    Cooking Method

    Grilled

    Cooked in gravy

    Protein

    Higher (47g)

    Moderate

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Carbohydrates

    Complex carbs from quinoa

    Usually served with rice or naan

    Fibre

    Higher

    Lower

    Fat

    Healthy fats

    More oil and saturated fat

    Meal Type

    Post-workout, meal prep

    Regular lunch or dinner

    Summer Suitability

    Light and refreshing

    Heavier meal

    Weight-Loss Friendly

    Excellent

    Moderate

    Muscle Recovery

    Excellent due to high protein

    Moderate

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 20 minutes

    Total Time: 35 minutes

    Servings: 2

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: Healthy Fusion

    Main Ingredients: Chicken breast, quinoa, vegetables

    Best Served With: Lemon wedges or Greek yogurt dip

    Easy 47g Protein Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl Recipe

    Lean grilled chicken, fluffy quinoa, colourful vegetables, and fresh herbs create a balanced high-protein meal perfect for muscle recovery and weight loss.

    Ingredients

    • 300g boneless chicken breast
    • 1 cup cooked quinoa
    • 1 cup broccoli florets
    • ½ cup bell peppers, sliced
    • ½ cup cucumber, diced
    • ½ cup cherry tomatoes
    • 1 tablespoon olive oil
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • 2 garlic cloves, minced
    • 1 teaspoon paprika
    • ½ teaspoon black pepper
    • Salt to taste
    • Fresh parsley for garnish

    Instructions

    1. Marinate the chicken with olive oil, garlic, paprika, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for 20 minutes.
    2. Grill the chicken until fully cooked and lightly charred.
    3. Slice the grilled chicken into strips.
    4. Steam the broccoli until tender.
    5. Arrange quinoa in serving bowls.
    6. Add broccoli, cucumber, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
    7. Place the grilled chicken over the vegetables.
    8. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.

    Simple Tips to Make Your Protein Bowl Even Healthier

    1. Choose skinless chicken breast to reduce saturated fat.
    2. Cook quinoa in low-sodium vegetable stock for extra flavour.
    3. Add spinach or kale for additional vitamins.
    4. Include colourful vegetables to increase antioxidant intake.
    5. Replace regular salt with herbs and lemon juice.
    6. Prepare extra portions for healthy meal prep.
    7. Add avocado in moderation for healthy fats.
    8. Use extra virgin olive oil instead of butter.
    9. Avoid creamy dressings and mayonnaise.
    10. Serve immediately after cooking for the best texture.

    Nutritional Value Per Serving

    This grilled chicken quinoa bowl delivers lean protein, fibre, complex carbohydrates, and essential micronutrients">lean protein, fibre, complex carbohydrates, and essential micronutrients for balanced nutrition. The combination of chicken, quinoa, and vegetables supports muscle recovery while providing sustained energy throughout the day.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount

    Calories

    510 kcal

    Protein

    47 g

    Carbohydrates

    38 g

    Fat

    16 g

    Fibre

    7 g

    Calcium

    90 mg

    Iron

    3.8 mg

    Potassium

    920 mg

    Vitamin C

    72 mg

    Sodium

    340 mg

    FAQs

    Is a 47g Protein Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl good for weight loss?

    A 47g protein grilled chicken quinoa bowl provides lean protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates that support appetite management and balanced weight-loss meals.

    Can a 47g Protein Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl help with muscle recovery?

    A 47g protein grilled chicken quinoa bowl delivers complete protein from chicken and quinoa that supports muscle repair after strength training.

    Can a 47g Protein Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl be prepared for meal prep?

    A 47g protein grilled chicken quinoa bowl stores well in the refrigerator for up to three days, making meal preparation simple and convenient.

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