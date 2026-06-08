Mango Chicken Salad with Homemade Tropical Dressing: A Refreshing High-Protein Summer Fusion Lunch For Weight Loss

Mango chicken salad with homemade mango dressing is an easy yet filling lunch option that keeps you satiated for a long time. Summer calls for more and more mango dishes for a refreshing meal. What about trying chicken and mango together in a salad? Homemade mango dressing in this dish makes it a delicious option for keeping your lunch healthy and fulfilling. Mango Chicken Salad (Freepik)

This refreshing salad can be your go-to for any fiber and protein-dense lunch option. The addition of yoghurt to the tender chicken breast also makes it a good option for your gut. Also, this easy-to-prepare recipe takes just 15 minutes to get ready. Fresh sweet mango slices, juicy and grilled chicken - these two ingredients have certain health benefits, including high amount of protein, fiber and good fats. Fresh mango contributes natural sweetness and vitamin C, mixed greens bring fibre and micronutrients, avocado adds creamy texture and healthy fats, and peppers deliver a crisp bite.

As the dressing uses blended mango instead of a heavy creamy base, the salad feels vibrant and comforting at the same time. Once the sweet, tangy and savoury flavours come together, this mango chicken salad can easily become an all-time favourite for sunny days and beyond, without demanding complicated preparation or time in the kitchen.

A Bright Mango Chicken Salad Recipe With Sweet, Tangy Layers Diced mango is mixed with garlic, lime juice, sweet chilli sauce, rice vinegar, olive oil, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes if you want. The end result is a smooth mango dressing that tastes fruity, a little sharp, and a little spicy. It covers the greens but doesn't take away from how fresh they are.

Spiced thin chicken breasts are brushed with olive oil and then cooked on a grill until done all the way through. The chicken is sliced so that each serving has tender strips after it has rested. The base is made up of chopped herbs, red bell pepper, red onion, thin slices of mango, and mixed greens. The avocado makes the dish more creamy, and the salted roasted peanuts give it crunch. One last drizzle of the saved dressing finishes the bowl.

Mango Chicken Salad Vs Regular Chicken Salad



Feature Mango Chicken Salad with Homemade Dressing Regular Chicken Salad Dressing base Blended mango, lime juice, rice vinegar and measured olive oil create a fruity vinaigrette. Many versions use a heavier mayonnaise-based dressing. Protein source Grilled chicken provides lean protein and keeps the meal satisfying. Chicken may be combined with richer sauces or fried toppings. Fruit content Fresh mango adds natural sweetness, vitamin C and a tropical flavour. Fruit is often absent or used in smaller amounts. Vegetable variety Mixed greens, bell pepper, onion, avocado and herbs add colour, fibre and texture. Some versions contain fewer fresh vegetables. Fat profile Avocado, peanuts and olive oil provide mostly unsaturated fats when portions are controlled. Creamy dressings can increase saturated fat and calories. Texture Crisp greens, juicy mango, tender chicken and crunchy peanuts create contrast. The texture may feel softer and heavier. Summer appeal The chilli-lime mango dressing keeps the bowl refreshing during warm weather. A creamy version may feel richer on hot afternoons.

Quick Recipe Overview Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 13–15 minutes

Total time: Approximately 35 minutes

Servings: 4 portions

Calories: Approximately 328 kcal per serving

Key nutrition: Around 29 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 15 g fat and 3 g fibre per serving

Difficulty level: Easy

Best served: Freshly assembled for lunch or a light summer dinner Ingredients for the Mango Chicken Salad For the Homemade Mango Dressing 1 large mango, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

Juice of 2 limes

2 tablespoons sweet chilli sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

4 tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Black pepper, according to taste

Red pepper flakes, according to taste and preferred spice level For the Salad 1¼ cups thin boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large mango, thinly sliced

1 container mixed greens, approximately 5 ounces

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

1 medium ripe avocado, sliced

2 sprigs mint, roughly chopped

4 sprigs cilantro, roughly chopped

2 sprigs basil, roughly chopped

⅓ cup roasted salted peanuts, chopped Step-by-Step Recipe Guide Add the diced mango, minced garlic, lime juice, sweet chilli sauce, rice vinegar and 4 tablespoons of olive oil to a food processor. Blend until the mixture becomes smooth and pourable.

Add ¼ teaspoon salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes. Taste the dressing and adjust the spice level gradually so the mango flavour remains noticeable.

Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. A properly heated surface helps the chicken develop light grill marks without becoming dry.

Coat the thin chicken breasts with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt. Spread the seasoning evenly across each piece.

Grill the chicken while covered for 6–8 minutes. Flip each piece and continue grilling for another 6–7 minutes until the centre is fully cooked and no longer pink.

Transfer the chicken to a plate and let it rest briefly. Slice it thinly after cooling slightly so the juices remain inside the meat.

Place the mixed greens, sliced mango, bell pepper, red onion and half of the chopped herbs in a large bowl.

Add most of the mango vinaigrette, reserving approximately ¼ cup. Toss gently so the greens stay fresh and the mango slices retain their shape.

Arrange the sliced chicken, avocado, remaining herbs and chopped peanuts over the salad.

Drizzle the reserved mango dressing over the top. Serve the salad immediately for the best combination of freshness, crunch and flavour. 5 Tips to Make the Dish Even Healthier Use enough dressing to lightly coat the salad rather than soaking the greens. A controlled portion keeps the flavours balanced and prevents unnecessary calories from accumulating.

Use skinless chicken breast and grill or bake it instead of frying it. Smoked chicken can save time, but its sodium level should be checked before extra salt is added.

Reduce the sweet chilli sauce slightly when a lower-sugar dressing is preferred. Extra lime juice, garlic and herbs can maintain a bold flavour without increasing sweetness.

Add more greens, cucumber or bell pepper when a larger portion is needed. Extra vegetables add crunch, fibre and micronutrients without making the salad feel heavy.

Use a measured amount of peanuts or choose an unsalted version. The crunch remains enjoyable while sodium and calorie intake stay easier to manage. Nutritional Value per Serving The following values are approximate and based on the supplied nutrition information. Actual values may vary according to ingredient brands, serving sizes and dressing portions.

Nutrient Approximate Amount per Serving Main Sources in the Salad Calories 328 kcal Chicken, mango, avocado, peanuts and olive oil Protein 29 g Grilled chicken and peanuts Carbohydrates 22 g Mango, vegetables and sweet chilli sauce Total fat 15 g Olive oil, avocado, peanuts and chicken Saturated fat 2 g Chicken, avocado and peanuts Polyunsaturated fat 7 g Peanuts and olive oil Monounsaturated fat 4 g Olive oil and avocado Trans fat 0.04 g Trace amounts from the complete ingredient combination Cholesterol 86 mg Chicken breast Fibre 3 g Mango, greens, bell pepper, onion and avocado Sugar 19 g Mango and sweet chilli sauce Sodium 293 mg Salt, sweet chilli sauce and roasted salted peanuts Potassium 855 mg Mango, avocado, greens, bell pepper and chicken Calcium 87 mg Mixed greens, herbs and other vegetables Iron 1 mg Chicken, greens, herbs and peanuts Vitamin A 2,134 IU Mango, greens and red bell pepper Vitamin C 48 mg Mango, lime juice and red bell pepper



Mango chicken salad with homemade mango dressing gives summer lunches a colourful upgrade without becoming complicated. Grilled chicken, mango, greens, avocado, herbs and peanuts create a balanced mix of protein, fibre, healthy fats and bright flavour.