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    Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe: A High-Protein, Low-Calorie Meal That Supports Weight Loss

    Chef Ranveer Brar’s healthy chicken shawarma combines lean protein, fresh vegetables, and wholesome ingredients for a balanced meal.

    Published on: Jun 23, 2026 12:48 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Chef Ranveer Brar’s healthy chicken shawarma recipe offers a lighter take on the popular Middle Eastern favourite by focusing on lean protein, fresh produce, and balanced portions. This chicken shawarma delivers bold flavours while fitting comfortably into healthy eating and weight-management plans.

    Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe (Freepik)
    Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe (Freepik)

    A chicken shawarma combines marinated chicken with fresh vegetables, yogurt-based sauces, and wholesome grains or salads. As a high-protein chicken recipe, it provides essential amino acids that support muscle maintenance and recovery. Lean chicken is naturally rich in protein while remaining relatively low in calories, making it a practical choice for weight-loss meals. Fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and herbs add fibre, vitamins, and hydration, creating a healthy shawarma that feels light and refreshing during warmer months.

    Shawarma originated in the Middle East, where marinated meat is traditionally slow-roasted and served with bread, salads, and sauces. This healthier version adapts those familiar flavours into a balanced meal by replacing refined wraps with vegetables, grains, or salad bases. The chicken is marinated with yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, and spices before being grilled or roasted, allowing the ingredients to develop rich flavour without relying on excess oil. The combination creates a meal that is both nutritious and enjoyable.

    A healthy chicken shawarma focuses on lean protein, fresh vegetables, and controlled portions, while regular shawarma is often served in wraps with heavier sauces and refined breads. The version increases vegetable intake, reduces unnecessary calories, and provides more protein per serving. The result is a balanced dish that supports weight management, muscle growth, and healthy eating goals while delivering the savoury taste and aromatic spices that make shawarma so popular.

    Healthy Chicken Shawarma vs Regular Shawarma: Key Differences

    Feature

    Healthy Chicken Shawarma Bowl

    Regular Shawarma

    Main Base

    Salad, vegetables, grains

    Refined wrap or pita

    Protein Source

    Lean grilled chicken

    Chicken or mixed meat

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Fibre Content

    Higher

    Lower

    Vegetable Quantity

    Generous

    Limited

    Sauce

    Yogurt-based dressing

    Mayonnaise-based sauces

    Fat Content

    Moderate

    Higher

    Weight Management

    Suitable for balanced diets

    Less suitable

    Summer Appeal

    Light and refreshing

    Heavier meal

    Nutritional Balance

    Protein, fibre, vitamins

    Higher carbs and fats

    Quick Look at This Protein-Packed Bowl

    This colourful shawarma combines lean chicken, fresh vegetables, and creamy yogurt dressing for a nutritious meal.

    Preparation Time: 20 minutes

    Cooking Time: 20 minutes

    Total Time: 40 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: Middle Eastern Inspired

    Main Ingredients: Chicken, vegetables, yogurt

    Best Served With: Lemon wedges and salad

    Chef Ranveer Brar Inspired Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe

    Juicy marinated chicken wrapped with fresh vegetables and yogurt sauce creates a protein-rich meal packed with vibrant flavours.

    Ingredients

    For the Chicken Marinade

    • 400g boneless chicken breast, thinly sliced
    • ½ cup hung curd
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • 1 teaspoon paprika
    • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
    • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
    • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 3 garlic cloves, minced
    • ½ teaspoon black pepper
    • Salt to taste

    For the Shawarma Filling

    • 1 cup lettuce, shredded
    • 1 cucumber, sliced into thin strips
    • 1 tomato, sliced
    • ½ onion, thinly sliced
    • Fresh parsley or coriander leaves

    For the Yogurt Garlic Sauce

    • ½ cup Greek yogurt
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • 1 garlic clove, grated
    • Salt to taste

    For Assembly

    • 4 whole wheat tortillas or multigrain wraps

    Instructions

    1. Marinate the chicken with hung curd, lemon juice, garlic, and spices for at least 30 minutes.
    2. Grill, bake, or pan-cook the chicken until fully cooked and lightly charred.
    3. Slice the chicken into thin shawarma-style strips.
    4. Prepare the garlic yogurt sauce by combining Greek yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, and salt.
    5. Warm the whole wheat wraps on a pan for a few seconds.
    6. Spread a layer of yogurt sauce over each wrap.
    7. Arrange lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, and fresh herbs in the centre.
    8. Add the cooked chicken strips over the vegetables.
    9. Roll the wrap tightly and secure the edges.
    10. Slice in half and serve immediately.

    Tips to Make It Healthier

    1. Choose skinless chicken breast for a leaner source of protein.
    2. Use whole wheat or multigrain wraps instead of refined flour wraps.
    3. Add extra lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes to increase fibre intake.
    4. Prepare fresh yogurt sauce instead of using mayonnaise-based dressings.
    5. Include parsley and coriander for additional antioxidants and flavour.
    6. Replace wraps with lettuce leaves for a lower-carbohydrate option.
    7. Use Greek yogurt to increase protein content in the sauce.
    8. Add roasted chickpeas for extra fibre and crunch.
    9. Reduce salt and rely on herbs and spices for flavour enhancement.
    10. Grill or bake the chicken instead of frying to keep the calorie content lower.

    Nutritional Value Per Serving

    This healthy chicken shawarma provides lean protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals in a balanced meal. A healthy chicken shawarma combines protein-rich chicken, fresh vegetables, and wholesome ingredients to support balanced nutrition.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount

    Calories

    340 kcal

    Protein

    35 g

    Carbohydrates

    18 g

    Fat

    12 g

    Fibre

    5 g

    Calcium

    140 mg

    Iron

    2.8 mg

    Potassium

    650 mg

    Vitamin C

    22 mg

    Sodium

    320 mg

    FAQs

    Is a healthy chicken shawarma good for weight loss?

    A healthy chicken shawarma provides lean protein and fibre that support balanced eating and weight-management goals.

    What makes a healthy chicken shawarma different from regular shawarma?

    A healthy chicken shawarma uses fresh vegetables, lighter dressings, and controlled portions instead of heavy sauces and wraps.

    Can a healthy chicken shawarma help with muscle growth?

    A healthy chicken shawarma contains protein-rich chicken that supports muscle maintenance and recovery after physical activity.

    Which vegetables work best in a healthy chicken shawarma bowl?

    A healthy chicken shawarma pairs well with lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and other fresh seasonal vegetables.

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