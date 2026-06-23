Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe: A High-Protein, Low-Calorie Meal That Supports Weight Loss

Chef Ranveer Brar’s healthy chicken shawarma recipe offers a lighter take on the popular Middle Eastern favourite by focusing on lean protein, fresh produce, and balanced portions. This chicken shawarma delivers bold flavours while fitting comfortably into healthy eating and weight-management plans. Chef Ranveer Brar’s Healthy Chicken Shawarma Recipe (Freepik)

A chicken shawarma combines marinated chicken with fresh vegetables, yogurt-based sauces, and wholesome grains or salads. As a high-protein chicken recipe, it provides essential amino acids that support muscle maintenance and recovery. Lean chicken is naturally rich in protein while remaining relatively low in calories, making it a practical choice for weight-loss meals. Fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and herbs add fibre, vitamins, and hydration, creating a healthy shawarma that feels light and refreshing during warmer months.

Shawarma originated in the Middle East, where marinated meat is traditionally slow-roasted and served with bread, salads, and sauces. This healthier version adapts those familiar flavours into a balanced meal by replacing refined wraps with vegetables, grains, or salad bases. The chicken is marinated with yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, and spices before being grilled or roasted, allowing the ingredients to develop rich flavour without relying on excess oil. The combination creates a meal that is both nutritious and enjoyable.

A healthy chicken shawarma focuses on lean protein, fresh vegetables, and controlled portions, while regular shawarma is often served in wraps with heavier sauces and refined breads. The version increases vegetable intake, reduces unnecessary calories, and provides more protein per serving. The result is a balanced dish that supports weight management, muscle growth, and healthy eating goals while delivering the savoury taste and aromatic spices that make shawarma so popular.