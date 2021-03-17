3 major fires reported at different areas in Mumbai

A major fire was reported in a godown in Samna Parivar on A.K. Vaidya Road in Goregaon East, at 6.52pm on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported in the fire, till the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out at an industrial unit at W-46 in Rabale MIDC, on Tuesday evening. “The fire is under control. No one is injured in the fire so far,” said a fire officer. Another major fire was reported at the Adharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan during late evening hours on Tuesday.