3 O2 tanks with combined capacity of 171 MT set up across Capital

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday three medical oxygen storage plants with a combined capacity of 171 metric tonne (MT) have been set up across Delhi to meet the demand for oxygen lest a third wave of Covid-19 hits the Capital.

“Oxygen facilities are being created at various places in Delhi so that people do not struggle in case a third wave emerges. Nineteen more plants are to be inaugurated within a day or two. The Delhi government has already installed three oxygen storage plants till now of 57 MT each ( total capacity 171 MT) and work is being done on a war footing,” said Kejriwal during his visit to a site at north west Delhi’s Siraspur where one storage tank has been installed.

“The Siraspur facility has a 12.5 MT oxygen generation plant. The other two oxygen storage plants have been set up in the premises of Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital and DDU hospital,” he said.

“In the second wave, the biggest challenge we faced was shortage of oxygen, because of which people of Delhi had to struggle a lot for a few days. Therefore, preparations are being made so that in case a third wave emerges, there should be no shortage of oxygen,” said the chief minister.

Kejriwal further said, “All over Delhi, facilities for oxygen storage and oxygen generation are being created. We faced a lot of problems regarding tankers such that when we had to get oxygen from Haryana and other states, we did not have tankers. So, we are also getting tankers. All preparations are in full swing.”