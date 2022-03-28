3 Padma awardees among six made cleanliness ambassador for Kashi
Six persons, including three Padma awardees have been made swachchata doot or brand ambassador for sanitation of Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC).
These eminent people would appeal to Kashiites to cooperate with VMC in its efforts to make Kashi cleanest city of the country.
Six personalities, include classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pt Chhannu Lal Mishra, classical vocalist Padma awardee Pt Sajan Mishra, eminent medical practitioner Padma Shri Dr Kamalakar Tripathi, Arjuna awardee Olympian Lalit Upadhyay, social activists Deepak Asthana and Anil Kumar Jain has been nominated brand ambassador for cleanliness campaign.
“Making Kashi cleanest city is the goal that would be achieved with the cooperation of people of Kashi, said Pranay Singh, municipal commissioner, Varanasi.
“Varanasi is a religious and mythological city and thousands of people visit here daily. Special efforts are being made to make Varanasi cleanest city of the country,” he said.
In Swachh Survekshan 2021 by the Union Ministry of Urban and Housing Development, Varanasi received the first rank among 150 Ganga towns in the country.
Varanasi has been ranked first and best Ganga town in the country for doing excellent work in maintaining cleanliness at the ghats and stretch of River Ganga in Varanasi and its surroundings.
Factfile
*Seven hundred tonnes of garbage is generated from Varanasi city daily.
*It is disposed of by 4700 sanitation workers, who go door to door and pick up the garbage.
*There are 20 garbage dumping yards in the city which are monitored by CCTV cameras.
*A fleet of 231 vehicles, equipped with GPS, have been deployed for garbage disposal in city. These dumpsters are monitored from the command centre.
*The roads are cleaned with the mechanized road cleaning machine.
