3 samples from Pune district positive for delta-plus variant

PUNE Of the 45 samples reported to positive for the delta-plus Covid variant in the state, three are from Pune district, of which two are from Nira, Baramati, and one is from Chakan in Pune rural.

All patients are reported to have mild to moderate symptoms and so far, only one death has been reported in a patient suffering from psychological problems who did not cooperate with doctors, said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

As per the state report on genome sequencing of samples from Covid-19 positive patients, the highest such confirmed samples of the delta-plus variant were from Jalgaon with 13 positives, followed by Ratnagiri with 11 positives. Dr Awate said, “We sent 8,000 samples for genome sequencing of which only 45 have tested positive for this variant, which is not even one per cent. We have also found that the districts of concern have reported only one sample each, except for Ratnagiri, which has reported 11 samples. So from this data we can say that the variant is not as infectious. Also those who have tested positive for this sample have reported mild to moderate symptoms and have recovered as well, except the one case, in which the patient was not at all cooperative with doctors.”