3 turncoats in BJD list of 9 assembly candidates

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday announced nine candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Odisha. BJD president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)

With this, the party has announced 108 candidates for the 147-member Assembly. The party is yet to announce its candidates for 39 assembly seats.

BJD president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced the names of party candidates in a video message, including three turncoats in the list. Prakash Behera (Barabati-Cuttack seat), Raisen Murmu (Rairangpur) and Rohit Joseph Tirkey (Biramitrapur) had joined the BJD recently from other parties.

Two days ago, the party had rewarded four turncoats with MP/MLA tickets. It gave tickets to Adhiraj Panigrahi (Khariar assembly constituency), Surendra Singh Bhoi (Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency), Parineeta Mishra (Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency) and Bhrugu Baxmipatra (Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency).

Of the 20 Lok Sabha candidates announced so far, the party has rewarded five turncoats while negotiations are on for getting Congress leader Navajyoti Patnaik to contest from Balasore Lok Sabha on BJD ticket.

Beginning May 13, elections to the 147 seats in the state assembly and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies will take place on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.