3 women including 2 Bangladeshis held in Tripura for infiltration, trafficking
AGARTALA: Three women including two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Monday for alleged infiltration in Tripura soil and trafficking, police said. They were arrested near Dharmanagar Railway Station in North District.
The two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Shazeeda Khatun (25), Kajali Akhtar (24) were known to have intruded into Tripura from Bangladesh three days ago in search of jobs. During their stay, they came in contact with one Nargis Akhtar (27), resident of Bagma in Tripura’s Gomati district through an acquaintance.
“We only found two bags full of their garments with them. Only Nargis could show her documents of her nationality. The rest two told us they came from Dhaka in Bangladesh. We are investigating to find out further details, “ said a senior police official of Dharmanagar sub division.
After the arrest, police charged them under Section 370 (trafficking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of Passports Act.
The official quoted above added that Kajali and Shazeeda were supposed to go to Guwahati via train from Dharmanagar Railway Station. Nargis was about to see them off at the railway station.
In their preliminary investigation, the police didn’t find the trio women’s link with any criminal activity in the past.
-
Gardner rapes, impregnates 19-year-old Ludhiana woman
A gardener who had allegedly been raping a 19-year-old woman for five months was booked on Monday. The accused fled the city after learning that the teenager was pregnant. The accused, Binda Ram, 29, of Daad village, worked as a gardener in a park, while the victim worked as a domestic help at house in a posh locality of the city. The two had met at the park in October 2021.
-
MSEDCL to start load-shedding in parts of Maharashtra
The rise in the demand for electricity and the supply crunch has led to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited facing a gap of around 2,500 MW to 3,000 MW. The MSEDCL is servicing a demand of around 24,800 MW, which is a jump of around 4,000 MW compared to the previous year. This demand is expected to grow to around 25,500 MW. Some coal-based thermal plants are also facing planned and forced outages.
-
BMC to implement water for all policy from May 1
Mumbai: Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will implement its water for all policy in Mumbai starting May 1, 2022, with an aim to provide water connection to all unmapped slum clusters in the city. The policy was first announced in the budget for 2022-23 in February. Currently, only BMC mapped structures are entitled to a water connection.
-
Environmentalists write to state coastal management to rectify maps
Mumbai The city-based environment group Conservation Action Trust, which has been closely monitoring the implementation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules in Mumbai, wrote to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority on Monday, strongly urging the body to rectify “several changes” between recently published Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Mumbai city and suburbs and a draft version of these plans which were first published in 2020.
-
ACB arrests PMC assistant commissioner, jr engineer and staff for accepting ₹15,000 bribe
PUNE The Anti-corruption bureau officials on Monday, arrested Pune Municipal Corporation assistant commissioner Sachin Chandrakant Tamkhede ( 34), junior engineer Anant Rambhau Thok and office staffer Dattatreya Muralidhar Kidre (47), all attached to Kothrud ward office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a drainage contractor. The ACB had laid the trap in Kothrud ward office and caught him red handed and immediately arrested Tamkhede and Thok on charges accepting bribe.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics