30 detained for vandalism over non-payment of wages at Noida firm

Noida: Police on Friday detained 30 employees of a Noida-based insurance firm for alleged vandalism over non-payment of wages for the past few months
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:07 AM IST

Noida: Police on Friday detained 30 employees of a Noida-based insurance firm for alleged vandalism over non-payment of wages for the past few months.

The incident was reported from sector 59 in the evening.

“This happened at the BPO office of the insurance firm. The miscreants destroyed the second floor of the building. They broke over 100 desktops set up there,” said assistant commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajneesh Verma.

Police said that 19 men and 11 women were detained, all of whom were in their twenties. They were being questioned to identify other vandals and were booked under section 151 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure for disrupting public order.

“They claim that they had not been paid wages for some time. We are working on verifying the claims but even then, the vandalism is not justified,” said the ACP.

Police officials said that the company owner was out of town but an executive alleged that the salary transfer happens by the 10th of every month. Till press time, the company had not yet filed a police complaint in the matter.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media. It showed several people rushing in to the building and smashing laptops and other gadgets on the office floor.

