30 pistols, 19 rifles, arms recovered from five Manipur districts: Police

Security forces in Manipur have recovered arms and ammunition including 31 pistols and single barrel rifles, police said on Friday. Manipur Police also arrested an active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL). (Manipur Police)

The recoveries, led by joint teams of the army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police, also included 50 improvised explosive devices (IED), two SLR,one AK rifle,mortars, grenades, and communication devices.

“On 20.03.2026, security forces recovered from Keirao Wangkhem area under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East district, the following: i)04 (four) country-made pistols with a magazine each, ii)01 (one) country-made 12 bore single barrel gun, iii)01 (one) .303 rifle, iv)01 (one) country-made rifle and v)03 (three) INSAS rifle magazines,” Manipur police said in its statement.

In Imphal west district,the security forces also recovered one SLR along with three magazines, two local made bolt action single barrel gun, one modified sniper type rifle,11 pistols along with one magazine each, 85 live rounds ammunition of different calibers, three shells, one camouflage helmet,4 camouflage BP vests, three magazine pouches,one green belt from Lamdeng and Kameng area under Lamsang Police Station on the same day.

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In Tengnoupal district, nine IEDs, one pistol with magazine,16 live rounds ammunition of different calibers,one 12 bore rifle and two Motorola radio sets with batteries were recovered from the SL Zougam area on Friday.

“The recovered IEDs were destroyed in situ by following safety protocols and standard operating procedures,” the statement said.

In the same Tengnoupal district, security forces recovered three 9 mm pistols with magazines, one M-79 grenade launcher, 12 IEDs and four radio sets were recovered from IMB near BP-72 at Yangoubung village.

One local made single barrel gun,one .32 mm pistol with magazine, two pompis, 42 live rounds ammunition of different calibers, 29 IEDs, 5 local made hand-grenades, five .36 hand-grenades, two Chinese hand-grenades, 7 stun grenades, five electric detonators, seven ignitor fuses, two Motorola radio sets and two magazine pouches from the general area between Loisi village and Saivom village.

In Thoubal district, recoveries of two .32 pistols with magazine,5 bore action single barrel rifles and 4 HE mortars were made from the foothill of Haokhong Ching, one .32 pistol with magazine, one 9 mm pistol with magazine, two bolt action single barrels and 13 live rounds ammunition of different calibers from Tentha Marongband area.

Manipur Police also arrested an active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), one Laishram Ashok Meitei (42) of Pangaltabi Awang Leikai.