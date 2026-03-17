Five cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur

Security forces on Tuesday arrested five cadres of different banned underground outfits and recovered a cache of arms and explosives during search operations in the Indo-Myanmar border district of Manipur, officials said on Tuesday. The arrest was made along the stretch between Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur. (Representative file photo)

According to officials, security forces continued an intensified search operation and area domination in vulnerable areas of Manipur.

As a part of intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operation is being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and other criminal activities in the state.

The arrest was made along the stretch between Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

Also Read: Eight cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur

The arrested individuals were identified as one Thangjam Ashok Kumar Singh alias Khongthang of Waikhong Village, Laishram Nipamacha Singh alias Loiya of Sagolmang Awang Leikai both cadres of People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Thangjam Manimatum Meitei alias Sana of Sugnu Awang Leikai an active cadre of banned underground outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), two cadres belonging to another banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Meitei Fingang Lanmee) [KCP-MFL) faction Laishram Inao Singh alias Sanamacha of Urup Makha Leikai and Chingangbam Shakti Singh alias Phairen of Lamlai Nongada.

A case has been registered, officials added.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation conducted in the Boljang Hill range of the same district, security forces have recovered eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs), one pistol along with magazine, one improvised mortar, two Motorola radio sets along with batteries and nine live rounds of different calibers.

Police said in a statement that the recovered explosives have been destroyed in situ by following safety protocols and standard operating procedures.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity, told HT, “Manipur police along with central security forces are continuing to curb extortion and other criminal activities in the state. We will be continuing to crack down on similar operations across the state.”