Tripura: 30 school teachers served notices for conducting private tuition

At least 30 school teachers were served notices for allegedly conducting private tuition in three areas in the South Tripura district, a senior official of the district education department said on Saturday. (Representative Photo)

“We received complaints last week from some unemployed youths that a section of school teachers are practising private tuition. Accordingly, we formed committees and sent notices to at least 30 teachers. The committees would decide on the issue,” said Subir Majumder, senior officer, district education department.

He added that the department has received complaints against another 60 teachers in the past one week.

Three separate committees headed by headmasters of the concerned sub-divisions– Belonia, Santirbazar and Sabroom, with school inspectors as members, were constituted to review the complaints.

The committees of Belonia and Santirbazar comprise five members each, while the Sabroom committee has six members.

So far, the highest number of complaints have been received from the Belonia sub-division, followed by Santirbazar, and Sabroom sub-divisions, said officials.

“We have shared the list with the committees. The committee formed in Belonia is likely to summon the teachers on Monday. The rest will be done accordingly. The entire thing will be completed within the first week of June,” he said.

People familiar with the matter said that parents of mainly senior secondary students requested education department officials to give another scope to the teachers as most of them are providing coaching for joint entrance examinations.