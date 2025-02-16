300+ trains run, yet no space to board as devotee rush overwhelms Prayagraj

Following a holy dip at Sangam, a massive crowd of devotees thronged Prayagraj Junction over the weekend. At 1 pm on Sunday, when the HT team visited to assess the preparedness, the rush on platform numbers 4 and 5 was overwhelming, with special train coaches packed from the gates to the toilets, leaving barely any space to move. Platform no- 4 on Sunday afternoon (HT)

As passengers scrambled to board trains home, security and railway personnel struggled to maintain order. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel worked tirelessly, blowing whistles and making announcements through hand-held loudspeakers. Passengers standing at the platform’s edge were repeatedly moved back for safety, while officials ensured that those hanging onto train gates were brought inside.

Continuous announcements urged passengers to follow safety protocols and board in an orderly manner. However, the sheer volume of the crowd led to chaos each time a train arrived. Despite the best efforts of security personnel, managing the surge of passengers eager to board remained a challenge.

As soon as the Mahakumbh Special train pulled in, passengers pushed and jostled to get inside. Within minutes, every available space was occupied. In response, the railway administration deployed additional security personnel to regulate the rush and facilitate smoother boarding.

To handle the overwhelming crowd, 339 trains were operated from all eight stations in Prayagraj on Saturday, carrying over 14.76 lakh passengers returning from the grand festivities. The momentum continued on Sunday, with 238 trains running by 3 pm, transporting more than 10.96 lakh passengers. The unprecedented surge prompted authorities to implement crowd control measures, ensuring smooth railway operations despite the heavy influx of devotees.

Emergency plan enforced amid heavy rush

On Saturday, a larger-than-expected weekend crowd swarmed Prayagraj, forcing railway authorities to activate the emergency plan in the evening. News of the New Delhi stampede further heightened railway and administrative alertness. The emergency plan remained in effect until 4 am on Sunday.

Security measures similar to those enforced during Mauni Amavasya (January 29) were put in place to prevent overcrowding. Passengers were not allowed to sit at the station, and the situation was closely monitored from the control room.

“We have been ensuring strict implementation of the previously issued protocols. We have successfully conducted bathing rituals Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, and the same protocols will continue in future rush days as well,” said Shashikant Tripathi, chief public relations officer of North Central Railway.

“Under the protocols, entry is allowed from the city and the exit from Civil Lines side at Prayagraj Junction railway station and the passengers are kept in the holding area. This one-way entry and exit systems are put in places across all the eight stations in Prayagraj,” Tripathi added.

Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of North Central Railway, Northeast Railway, and Northern Railway supervised operations throughout the day.

Initially, direct entry into Prayagraj Junction was permitted, but within three hours, the crowd surged again on Saturday morning. The stream of devotees returning after bathing showed no signs of stopping. By 8 am, seeing the worsening situation, district and railway officials reimposed the emergency plan.

Under the emergency plan, direct entry to Prayagraj Junction was suspended, and passengers were diverted to Khusrobagh holding area, where they were allowed to enter the station in phases. Special trains were operated to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, officials said.

Heavy rush at Jhunsi and Cheoki stations too

After Prayagraj Junction, Jhunsi and Cheoki railway stations saw the highest crowd surge. DRM Himanshu Badoni and other officials closely monitored the situation from the control room. At Cheoki railway station, passengers were allowed entry only through designated shelters to manage the rush. Meanwhile, at Jhunsi, GRP and RPF personnel controlled the crowd.