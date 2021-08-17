32 AC buses join DTC fleet in Delhi

The Delhi government on Monday flagged off 32 air-conditioned low-floor CNG propelled buses from Rajghat cluster depot, taking the city’s total bus strength to 6,793.

“In order to further revitalize the bus-based public transport system in Delhi, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot today (Monday) flagged off a fresh lot of 32 air-conditioned low floor CNG propelled cluster buses from Rajghat Cluster Depot. The addition of these world class buses takes the tally of Delhi’s fleet of buses to 6,793, of which 452 BS-VI compliant buses are being added since March 2020,” said a statement issued by the government on Monday.

Of the total 6,793 buses, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has 3,760 buses and the cluster fleet size is 3,033 buses.

Gahlot said, “Since March 2020, the Delhi government has launched 452 BS VI compliant buses, including 32 that are being dedicated to the people of Delhi today (Monday). Equipped with world-class technology, special care has been taken for the comfort, convenience and safety of the passengers in all these buses.”

He further said, “The safety of women passengers has been ramped up. If a passenger feels any discomfort, she can press the panic button. On pressing the panic button, an alert goes to the command centre and all the agencies that are there get to know the live location of the bus.”

In 2019, the Delhi government drafted a plan to procure 4,000 buses, of which 100 were launched till March 2020 and 452 have been rolled out after March last year, said the government in the statement.

“The plan also includes 1,000 electric buses, of which the first set of at least 200 buses are likely to arrive next week,” said a senior official in the transport department.