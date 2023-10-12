33 students, 4 others injured after helium cylinder explodes in Chhattisgarh

Thirty-seven persons, including 33 students, were injured after a helium cylinder and a gas balloon exploded in the premises of a private school in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district on Thursday, police said. Police said the students were playing on the school ground during their lunch break when the explosion happened.

“The incident took place after 2.15pm at the ground of Vivekanand school in Ambikapur city area when members of an NGO-- Hindu Ekta Manch-- were using helium cylinders to fill air balloons. Suddenly the cylinder and a balloon busted causing serious injuries to four persons who were engaged in filing balloons,” said Sunil Sharma, superintendent of police. He further said that since it was the school’s lunch break, around 33 children of the school who were playing on the ground came under its impact and sustained minor injuries.

The SP said that the people who were filling balloons with helium are seriously injured and are shifted to hospital. The condition of the children is out of danger and most of them sustained minor injuries.

“Of the 33 children, 11 have been discharged after administering the first aid while the condition of remaining children was said to be out of danger,” he added. A preliminary investigation revealed the balloons were meant for some programme but how school premises was provided for filling air into them is being investigated, he said.

“We have registered a case of negligence and an investigation has started. A report will also be submitted to the collector in this regard,” the SP said.

