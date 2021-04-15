3,500 Remdesivir injections land in Pune on Thursday evening

As the shortage of Remdesivir is worsening in Pune, 3,500 injections landed in Pune on Thursday, by the flight from Delhi.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that these injections were given to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The centre issued an order Sunday, April 11, banning the export of Remdesivir.

Rajesh Deshmukh was managing director of the Haffkine Institute in Mumbai, before his tenure as Pune district collector. Deshmukh said that he managed to get 3,500 injections for Pune which were meant for export. “I personally used my Haffkine input and got this stock which was meant for export. These injections are given to PMC and PCMC,” Deshmukh said.