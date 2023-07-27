Home / Cities / Others / 35-year-old man arrested for raping girl at Chhattisgarh residential school

35-year-old man arrested for raping girl at Chhattisgarh residential school

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 27, 2023 04:44 PM IST

Police superintendent Kiran Chavan said Madvi Hidma was arrested after the questioning of over 50 people, analysis of mobile phones, data, and examination of the crime scene

A 35-year-old man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at a government residential school in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar on July 22. Police said the accused, Madvi Hidma, is the husband of a peon at the school.

Police said the accused, Madvi Hidma, is the husband of a peon at the school. (Getty Images)
The superintendent of the school’s hostel was also arrested for the delay in reporting the incident. The rape was reported to the police on July 24.

Hidma has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police superintendent Kiran Chavan said Hidma was arrested after the questioning of over 50 people, analysis of mobile phones, data, and examination of the crime scene. “The girl also identified the accused.”

Chavan said Hidma was allegedly staying at the school hostel, which is not allowed as it is for girls.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the ruling Congress over the incident and claimed that law and order has collapsed in the state. A BJP team visited the residential school on Wednesday.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel promised strong action will be taken against the accused and that the hostel superintendent and assistant superintendent have been suspended.

Thursday, July 27, 2023
