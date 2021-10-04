36 teachers booked in Assam for getting appointed in govt schools using fake certificates

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has registered against 36 teachers for allegedly getting appointed in government schools using fake and forged certificates, officials informed on Monday.

According to the police, the case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating against the teachers who got appointed in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) area of the state.

As per a press release, the accused generated forged teacher eligibility test (TET) certificates and submitted them to the director of education in Kokrajhar and got appointments in schools of BTR.

Based on an initial inquiry, which revealed the allegations of wrongdoing by the teachers to be genuine, the police acted on the directions of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and registered the case. Raids were carried out at various places on Sunday to trace the accused, the release said.

“Several accused have been brought to the CID headquarters in Guwahati from various districts of Assam for interrogation and verification of documents,” the release said.

The investigation conducted so far revealed that forged TET certificates were submitted by the accused to portray as if they had qualified even though the accused failed the test.

In some cases, fake roll numbers have been used and in some cases roll numbers of successful candidates were misused by unsuccessful candidates for generating forged certificates.

“The candidates have dishonestly and fraudulently obtained appointment letters thereby causing long term impact on the state’s education system which will adversely impact the careers of several innocent students,” the release said.

The TET qualification is the minimum criteria required in India for a person to be eligible for an appointment as a teacher for Classes 1 to 8. It is mandatory for teaching in government schools. The TET examinations are conducted by both the Centre and states.