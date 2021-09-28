Home / Cities / Others / 38th edition of Surjit Hockey Tourney starts in Jalandhar from October 23
The Surjit Hockey Tourney in Jalandhar will have 12 teams, with the semi-finals scheduled on October 30. (HT File photo)
The Surjit Hockey Tourney in Jalandhar will have 12 teams, with the semi-finals scheduled on October 30. (HT File photo)
others

38th edition of Surjit Hockey Tourney starts in Jalandhar from October 23

Jalandhar deputy commissioner has said that spectators will be allowed to watch matches of the Surjit Hockey tournament without any gate money charge
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:41 AM IST

Jalandhar The 38th edition of Surjit Hockey Tournament will be held at the Army AstroTurf Hockey Ground, Katoch Stadium, Jalandhar Cantonment, from October 23-31. Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori who is also the president of the Surjit Hockey Society, said 12 teams are participating. Semi-finals are scheduled on October 30 and no gate entry money will be charged from spectators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.