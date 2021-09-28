38th edition of Surjit Hockey Tourney starts in Jalandhar from October 23
Jalandhar deputy commissioner has said that spectators will be allowed to watch matches of the Surjit Hockey tournament without any gate money charge
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Jalandhar The 38th edition of Surjit Hockey Tournament will be held at the Army AstroTurf Hockey Ground, Katoch Stadium, Jalandhar Cantonment, from October 23-31. Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori who is also the president of the Surjit Hockey Society, said 12 teams are participating. Semi-finals are scheduled on October 30 and no gate entry money will be charged from spectators.