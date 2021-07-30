39% drop in vehicle registrations in 2020: PMC ESR

PUNE Though Pune is a city with one of the highest number of two- wheelers in the country, from 2018, the number of new vehicles being purchased in the city has been coming down.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday, tabled its Environment Status Report (ESR) for year 2020-21 before its general body.

As per the report, there is a 39 per cent decline in the number of two-wheelers registered in 2020, as compared to 2019.

In 2019, 244,201 new vehicles were registered with the RTO, while in 2018, 277,263 new vehicles were registered.

That number fell 151,016 new vehicles in 2020, as per the ESR.

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC, said, “We need to analyse this trend, which is a welcome trend. There are multiple reasons, the main one being the Covid pandemic, but there might be other reasons as well.”

An officer from the RTO, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Last year people avoided purchasing vehicles mainly due to new cab services. The cab services are very useful and available at any time. You don’t need to drive, park or maintain the vehicle. Hire a cab on a single click.”

The ESR data also pointed out that the vehicle purchasing trends are also changing, with sales of electric vehicles picking up. In 2020, a total of 1,460 EVs were purchased in Pune.

The ESR also pointed out that once metro operations start, there would be a further change from personal vehicles to public transport.

New vehicles in Pune

Total number of new vehicles registered with Pune RTO as per PMC’s environment status report

2018 - 277,263

2019 – 244,201

2020 – 151,016

Total number of vehicles in Pune - 3.153 million