4 Dadri cops suspended, two terminated for torturing man

Four Haryana Police personnel have been placed under suspension and the services of two others have been terminated for torturing Dadri resident Rahul Kumar, whose brother Binder Kumar, alias Bijender, was killed in a fake encounter at Mahendergarh Chowk in Dadri on February 7.

Dadri superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said the four policemen were suspended and two were terminated in connection with the torture of Rahul after his brother Binder Kumar was allegedly killed in a fake encounter by the Rohtak special task force (STF).

The cops placed under suspension are Dadri city station house officer (SHO) Veer Singh, assistant sub-inspector Bhim Singh, head constable Ashok Kumar and a constable Sanjay Kumar. Special police officer Randhir and constable Anil were issued termination orders.

Police mounted pressure for deal

“The Bhiwani crime branch is investigating the death. Four cops of Rohtak were suspended earlier in connection with the murder,” the SP said.

In his complaint, Rahul said he was standing outside a milk booth in Dadri around 9pm on March 13 when a PCR van suddenly stopped near him. “I was taken to a police station where they tortured me and mounted pressure to reach a compromise in connection with my brother’s death. When I refused, they beat me up,” he said.

Rahul had also lodged a complaint with the chief minister’s window and the Haryana director general of police.

STF on trail of murder accused

Earlier, four policemen of the Rohtak STF were suspended for their alleged role in the encounter. The cops placed under suspension are assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hitender Kadian, cyber cell ASI Ranbir Singh, constables Sachin and Harinder. The Dadri police recovered an SUV and a pistol used in the crime from Harinder.

“Investigation, including CCTV footage, shows the assailants used a red SUV. After tracing it, we learnt the man was killed by a Rohtak STF team that was on the trail of the murder accused of Vikas, alias Vicky, of Baliyani village in Rohtak. Vikas was shot dead in February,” he said.

Constable Harinder has confessed to the fake encounter, the SP said. “He told us that they had received inputs that a group of people booked in connection with the Vikas murder case have stopped their car near Mahendragarh Chowk in Dadri. When they reached there, a group of men, including Binder, started their car and tried to flee. The cops opened fire, thinking they were the assailants of Vikas. Binder was killed in the firing,” the Dadri SP added.