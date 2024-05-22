letters@htlive.com 4 inter-state truck thieves held with 3 stolen vehicles from Bareilly (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

LUCKNOW: The Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested four members of an inter-state gang of truck thieves in Bareilly who were involved in selling trucks through forged papers or claiming theft insurance by showing that their truck had been stolen.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

STF officials said three stolen trucks which the gang members were trying to sell to others on the basis of forged papers had also been seized.

In a press note, the STF said the four accused were identified as Sharafat Khan, resident of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, Mujahid Khan, Shakir Hussain and Anjum, all residents of Bareilly.

The STF officials said accused arrested at Bhatta trisection in Bareilly at 12.15 midnight on Wednesday, were part of Nawab Warsi alias Guddu Warsi of Udham Singh Nagar and added that over the last 10 years the gang had stolen about 100 trucks.

Over two dozen cases are registered against this gang in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab, said STF Bareilly unit deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Abdul Qadir.

He said Warsi gang’s network was spread across U.P, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Nagaland and Manipur and added the gang used to arrange engine number and chassis number of completely damaged trucks from these states and would replace them with the stolen vehicles.

They would then get forged registration papers prepared in connivance with staff of different regional transport offices before selling it to different people.

“In some cases, they used to dismantle the truck and claim its insurance by showing that the vehicle has been stolen,” Qadir added.

He said efforts were on to track down other gang members as well as those who helped them in preparing forged papers of the stolen trucks.