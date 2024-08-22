4 killed after oil tanker rams into tea stall in Odisha; 20 injured: Police
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Aug 22, 2024 08:36 AM IST
The passenger bus carrying over 50 people from Bhanjanagar was on its way to Berhampur when it collided with an oil tanker coming from the opposite side which then crashed into the tea stall
At least 4 people were killed while 20 got injured when an oil tanker rammed into a roadside tea stall after colliding head on with a passenger bus in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Thursday morning, police said.
According to police, the passenger bus carrying over 50 people from Bhanjanagar was on its way to Berhampur town when it collided with an oil tanker coming from the opposite side at around 5am. The oil tanker was trying to overtake a truck at Kanjuru square of Sambarjhol, but it rammed into the tea stall.