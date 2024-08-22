 4 killed after oil tanker rams into tea stall in Odisha; 20 injured: Police - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
4 killed after oil tanker rams into tea stall in Odisha; 20 injured: Police

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Aug 22, 2024 08:36 AM IST

The passenger bus carrying over 50 people from Bhanjanagar was on its way to Berhampur when it collided with an oil tanker coming from the opposite side which then crashed into the tea stall

At least 4 people were killed while 20 got injured when an oil tanker rammed into a roadside tea stall after colliding head on with a passenger bus in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Thursday morning, police said.

The oil tanker was trying to overtake a truck at Kanjuru square of Sambarjhol, but it rammed into the tea stall. (HT photo)
According to police, the passenger bus carrying over 50 people from Bhanjanagar was on its way to Berhampur town when it collided with an oil tanker coming from the opposite side at around 5am. The oil tanker was trying to overtake a truck at Kanjuru square of Sambarjhol, but it rammed into the tea stall.

The oil tanker then crashed into a roadside tea stall killing two persons. As many as four people died on the spot, while 20 others were left injured.

Police officials reached the spot and took the injured persons to a local government hospital and began the process to remove the bus from the site with a crane.

