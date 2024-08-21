Minor girl, riding pillion, dies after electric scooter slips on wet road

MUMBAI: An 11-year-old-girl traveling with her mother from Parel village to Kalachowkie in Central Mumbai died when their newly brought electric scooter slipped on the wet road, due to a drizzle on Monday evening. The Kalachowkie police said the mother and daughter were headed to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when the accident took place. They have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter. HT Image

According to the police, at around 6 pm on Monday, Nisha Suresh Jain, 35, a resident of Parel Village, was headed to her uncle’s house in MHADA Colony in Kalachowkie area.

“Her husband Suresh, 45, who runs a mobile accessories shop in Parel village, was ahead on his bike while Nisha and their 11-year-old daughter, Pari, were following on the electric scooter,” said a police officer.

While coming from Parel village via the Zakaria Bunder Road, Suresh took a right turn near Cotton Green station towards Kalachowkie police station, and Nisha followed, but the electric scooter slipped.

“The mother and the daughter fell on the road. Luckily, no heavy vehicle was behind them. The father, who went ahead, saw that the scooter was not tailing him. He took a U-turn and saw a crowd gathered at a spot. He was shocked to find it was his wife and child who had met with an accident. He rushed his unconscious and bleeding daughter to a nearby private hospital where they were referred to the KEM Hospital,” said the officer.

Pari, who had a head and chest injury and had trouble breathing, was treated at the KEM Hospital for a while but she passed away.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter. The family had purchased an electric scooter recently. It was drizzling on Monday evening. We suspect the scooter slipped because of the sudden turn and fell after the mother lost control. The girl was sitting pillion and suffered head and chest injuries which led to her death,” said the police officer.