Home / Cities / Others / 40-yr-old woman strangled to death by neighbour

40-yr-old woman strangled to death by neighbour

others
Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:18 AM IST

It is alleged that on Monday night Jagdish reached Laxmi Devi’s house in an inebriated state and accused her of abusing and misbehaving with his daughter. After an argument, Jagdish strangled the woman with a cloth.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A 40-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her neighbour on Monday night in Sallahpur village under Puramufti police station area of the city. The accused has been arrested and has confessed to have committed the crime after an argument with the woman, police said.

According to reports, Laxmi Devi lived with her 15-year-old son after being separated from her husband. She used to run a boutique for a living. Her neighbour Jagdish Pasi’s daughter Kajal was getting trained in the skill from Laxmi Devi.

It is alleged that on Monday night Jagdish reached Laxmi Devi’s house in an inebriated state and accused her of abusing and misbehaving with his daughter. After an argument, Jagdish strangled the woman with a cloth. Laxmi Devi’s son and other relatives rushed to the spot on hearing her cries and rescued her from Pas’s clutches. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

Puramufti police reached the spot and carried out investigations.

SHO of Puramufti police station Upendra Pratap Singh said an FIR has been lodged in this connection. The accused has been arrested and he has confessed to have killed the woman after an argument, SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out