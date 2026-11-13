41st Indira Marathon to be held in Prayagraj on November 19

The 41st All India Prize Money Indira Marathon and half marathon will be held in Prayagraj on November 19, with national and international athletes expected to participate in the annual sporting event. Sangam, the confluence of rivers of Ganges and Yamuna, in Prayagraj (For representation only)

The biggest attraction this year will be the return of the 21-km half marathon after a gap of six years. Runners have started applying for the competition, with online registrations already underway. Offline applications also opened on November 11. So far, 69 athletes have shown interest in participating in the national-level event, informed officials.

Organised by the sports directorate of Uttar Pradesh in association with the regional sports office and the district administration, the marathon will begin from the historic Anand Bhawan at 6.30 am. The full marathon will cover 42.195 km, while the half marathon will cover 21.097 km. Both events will have separate men’s and women’s categories.

The races will pass through various city roads before concluding at Madan Mohan Malaviya Stadium, where a prize distribution ceremony will be held at 2.30 pm the same day.

Regional sports officer Shiv Kumar Yadav said winners in the full marathon, in both men’s and women’s categories, would receive ₹2 lakh for the first position, ₹1 lakh for the second and ₹75,000 for the third. Eleven consolation prizes of ₹10,000 each will also be awarded in each category.

In the half marathon, the first, second and third-place finishers in each category will receive ₹51,000, ₹21,000 and ₹11,000, respectively.