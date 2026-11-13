From covert ties to strategic partnership: Gen Malik traces India-Israel defence cooperation

From covert military cooperation in 1962 to joint technology development and domestic defence manufacturing, India-Israel ties have evolved over the years, with the 1999 Kargil War proving a defining moment, former army chief Gen VP Malik (retd) said on Thursday. Former army chief Gen VP Malik addressing a gathering during the conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Sinfgh/HT)

Speaking at an international conference titled, ‘Combat power and capability building partnership dialogue’, organised as part of the India-Israel Defence Cooperation Dialogue at the CII headquarters in Chandigarh, Malik described Israel as one of India’s most reliable defence partners.

“Our military-to-military relationship started covertly in 1962. Even back then, we imported mortar ammunition and other items from Israel,” he said. The cooperation became overt in 1995, when India posted its defence attache and ambassador to Tel Aviv.

Recalling his 1998 visit to Israel, Malik spoke about the procurement of Searcher-I unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and Tadiran radio sets. During the Kargil War, when an Indian UAV crash-landed amid ongoing training, he sought Israeli assistance. An Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) team subsequently trained Indian personnel in Rajasthan, he said, adding that India later procured Searcher-II and Heron UAVs for all three services.

Self-reliance for national security

Malik said Kargil exposed India’s dependence on foreign suppliers. The country had only about 70% of its required war stocks, faced foreign exchange constraints and struggled to meet urgent requirements. South Africa backed out of a proposed supply of medium guns, while equipment sent to the UK for repairs remained stranded following Western sanctions.

Stressing that self-reliance was essential for national security, he said defence production reached ₹1.7 lakh crore in 2025-26, with a target of ₹3 lakh crore by 2029. Exports to over 80 countries were also helping build manufacturing capacity that could be scaled up during emergencies.

Looking ahead, Malik highlighted opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and major companies in drones, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.

Need for operational readiness

General Malik stressed the need for operational readiness and reliable partners such as Israel, saying India’s security environment along its northern and western borders remained challenging. Citing the recent joint military exercise, Karakoram 26, conducted by Pakistan and China in Xinjiang, he underlined the importance of remaining prepared for emerging security challenges.

Real test of combat power

Shay Gal, founder and principal of Line of State and leader of the Israeli delegation, discussed the Israel-Iran war and the development of Israel’s sovereign combat capabilities. He said Iran possessed ballistic missiles with considerable range and underground factories, enabling it to sustain its military capabilities.

The real test of combat power, he said, was a country’s ability to continue operations and maintain civilian life after an attack.

On the first day of the sessions, Lt Gen VK Saxena, former director general of Air Defence (DG AAD), and Maj Gen Mandip Singh, strategic adviser to DC&T Defence, discussed the major shift in air defence strategies and the application of counter-unmanned autonomous systems (CUAS) in contested airspace. Lt Gen Anil Ahuja and Lt Gen Sanjay Verma, who co-chaired a session, focused on weapon systems, particularly intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and munitions inducted by militaries in the wake of recent conflicts. Lt Gen JP Singh spoke about the need to bridge the gap between the military’s requirements and the industry’s capacities and capabilities. “Such events act as a platform to bring all stakeholders together on one table,” said Lt Gen KJ Singh, the convenor of the event.