6 DSPs, 1 inspector shifted in Chandigarh

The UT police have transferred seven officers, including six deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and an inspector, with immediate effect. Inspector Jasbir Singh, who was in charge of the district crime cell, has been transferred to police lines. (HT File)

According to the transfer order issued by the office of the superintendent of police, headquarters, and police establishment board, DSP Ram Gopal has been shifted from the North East sub division to the Central sub division in the city. He will continue to hold additional charge of DSP, police command and control centre and DSP, Crime Investigation Department.

DSP Sukhwinder Pal Singh Sondhi, who was serving as sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Central, has been posted as DSP, PCR. DSP Neeraj Sarna has been shifted from DSP, (traffic, administration), to SDPO, North East, while DSP Parvesh Sharma will take over as DSP, traffic (administration).

DSP Jaspal Singh has been transferred from the operation cell to DSP, district crime cell, with additional responsibility for proclaimed offenders and summon staff. DSP Neeraj Kumar, a DANIPS officer, has been posted as DSP, traffic (road safety), research and development, on arrival.

Inspector Jasbir Singh, who was in charge of the district crime cell, has been transferred to police lines. The order was issued on November 12 with the approval of the competent authority.