Chandigarh: Unhealthy eating habits increasing Type-2 Diabetes risk among youth

Former head of endocrinology at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Dr Anil Bhansali shared insights into diabetes prevention, treatment and remission ahead of world diabetes day, observed on November 14. A waist measurement above 90 cm in men is an indicator of abdominal obesity and may signal increased metabolic risk. (HT Photo)

Dr Bhansali highlighted the importance of regular diabetes screening, noting that a significant proportion of people with diabetes remain unaware of their condition. He said screening was particularly important for individuals with sedentary lifestyles and other risk factors.

He expressed concern over the increasing incidence of Type-2 diabetes among youth in their 20s and 30s. While Type-1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition, Type-2 diabetes is associated with several factors, including dietary habits, physical inactivity and excess body weight.

“We cannot change our genes, but we can certainly control our food habits, physical activity and body weight,” he said.

Dr Bhansali identified unhealthy eating habits and physical inactivity as important modifiable risk factors for Type-2 diabetes. He emphasised the need for balanced nutrition and regular physical activity, pointing out that prolonged sitting and reduced daily movement have become common features of modern lifestyles.

He clarified that diabetes is not limited to people who are overweight. Indians with a normal BMI can also develop Type-2, particularly when they have excess abdominal fat.

He advised people to monitor waist circumference along with overall body weight. A waist measurement above 90 cm in men is an indicator of abdominal obesity and may signal increased metabolic risk.