Mohali: Bike taxi driver, aide who gangraped Nayagaon woman get 20-yr jail

A court local has sentenced a bike taxi driver and his accomplice to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each for gang-raping a woman who had booked a ride through the inDrive app to return home from Chandigarh in April 2025. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each convict. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each convict. (HT File)

The incident took place in Nayagaon in the early hours of April 27, 2025. According to the prosecution, the woman had visited a club with her friends on the night of April 26. Around 3am, one of her friends booked a bike for her journey home to Nayagaon.

The rider picked her up around 3.30 am and dropped her home between 4am and 4.30 am. She paid the fare of ₹250 through a QR code. As she walked towards her room, the rider allegedly called his accomplice. Both men followed her inside and raped her one after the other. They also threatened her with serious consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

The woman approached Nayagaon police station on April 28 and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case on the basis of her statement. Her medical examination was carried out at the Kharar civil hospital the next day, following which her statement was also recorded before a magistrate.

Police identified the accused as Krishan Singh and Inderjit Singh. On April 30, the officers had found the two men standing with a motorcycle near the water tank in Nayagaon. The woman identified them as the men who had assaulted her, according to the police account.

Officers checked the motorcycle’s registration certificate and found it registered in Krishan Singh’s name. Police arrested both men and seized the motorcycle.

The court convicted them under Sections 70(1) (gang rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).